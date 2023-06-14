Ascendant Capital Management LLC Invests $361,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Ascendant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REGN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $856.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $860.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $935.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $854.74.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $767.35 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $837.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $772.47 and its 200 day moving average is $758.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $83.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.23.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total value of $73,542.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,860,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total value of $73,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,860,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total value of $150,371.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,057,759.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,891 shares of company stock worth $9,564,150 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Articles

