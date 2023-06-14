Atom Investors LP Takes $1.19 Million Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 33,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total value of $7,011,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 135,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,464,431.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,793.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,417,600.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 33,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total transaction of $7,011,981.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 135,178 shares in the company, valued at $28,464,431.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,353 shares of company stock valued at $21,732,748. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.2 %

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $208.72 on Wednesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $148.24 and a twelve month high of $219.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.40. The company has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.03. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

