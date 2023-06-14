Auto Owners Insurance Co Invests $1.01 Million in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Linde by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,773,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,209,414,000 after acquiring an additional 526,197 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Linde by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,315,068,000 after acquiring an additional 488,655 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 12.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,273,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,152,024,000 after acquiring an additional 479,117 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Linde by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 936,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,486,000 after purchasing an additional 440,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Linde by 537.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 482,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,476,000 after purchasing an additional 406,698 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total transaction of $5,442,464.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,091,669.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,151 shares of company stock worth $23,127,288. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $373.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $362.97 and its 200 day moving average is $344.48. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $373.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Linde’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.76.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

