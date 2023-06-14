550,200 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Bought by Auto Owners Insurance Co

Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 550,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,998,000. Coca-Cola comprises about 1.3% of Auto Owners Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. Altus Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 31,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 27,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,468,984.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $60.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.79. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

