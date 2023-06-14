Aureus Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Aureus Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for about 2.4% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $27,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Booking in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,759.80.

Booking Stock Performance

Booking stock opened at $2,614.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,636.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,428.34. The company has a market capitalization of $96.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.34. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,786.85.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. Booking’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total value of $1,980,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,470,124.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total value of $1,447,583.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,069,259.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total value of $1,980,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,470,124.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,684 shares of company stock valued at $7,089,937. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

