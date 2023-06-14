Auto Owners Insurance Co Purchases Shares of 635,018 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 635,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,220,000. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 1.0% of Auto Owners Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,822,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,144,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920,830 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,621,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,248,626,000 after purchasing an additional 18,252,701 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,816,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,795,394,000 after purchasing an additional 729,359 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,041,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,172,000 after purchasing an additional 416,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,774,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $940,377,000 after purchasing an additional 579,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC opened at $42.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $160.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.13.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.97.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

