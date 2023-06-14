Aureus Asset Management LLC Has $24.64 Million Stock Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Aureus Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,733 shares during the period. HealthEquity comprises 2.1% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Aureus Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of HealthEquity worth $24,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in HealthEquity by 0.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in HealthEquity by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in HealthEquity by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in HealthEquity by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in HealthEquity by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HQY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HealthEquity Trading Up 1.8 %

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 10,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $652,929.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,521,772.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $65.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -652.30, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.74. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $79.20.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $233.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.43 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. Analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

