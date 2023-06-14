Auto Owners Insurance Co Invests $28.07 Million in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 589,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,067,000. Cisco Systems comprises 1.0% of Auto Owners Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.52.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $50.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.66 and a 200 day moving average of $48.73.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $141,724.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,887.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $254,144.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,893 shares in the company, valued at $12,763,345.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $141,724.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,887.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,512 shares of company stock worth $661,816. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.