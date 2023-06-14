Avant Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Avant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,961 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $536,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 8,840 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,529,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

NYSE WMT opened at $155.30 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.90 and a 52 week high of $155.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.11. The firm has a market cap of $418.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,364,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,684,001,141.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244,364,516 shares in the company, valued at $36,684,001,141.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,945,443 shares of company stock worth $1,859,668,300 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

