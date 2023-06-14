Zacks Research Comments on Eli Lilly and Company’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eli Lilly and in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now forecasts that the company will earn $2.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.93. The consensus estimate for Eli Lilly and’s current full-year earnings is $8.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Eli Lilly and’s FY2025 earnings at $16.14 EPS.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. SVB Securities raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.05.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $445.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $412.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $369.21. Eli Lilly and has a 52 week low of $283.11 and a 52 week high of $454.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $423.11 billion, a PE ratio of 70.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.77, for a total value of $9,141,429.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,668,164 shares in the company, valued at $45,015,612,974.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.77, for a total transaction of $9,141,429.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,668,164 shares in the company, valued at $45,015,612,974.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,309,605 shares of company stock worth $499,897,233. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 102,752.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,731 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 21.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,664 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 68,001.8% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,130,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

