Stifel Nicolaus Increases Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $145.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $98.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AMD. Raymond James reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.76.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $124.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $200.54 billion, a PE ratio of 541.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.40. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $132.83.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,238 shares of company stock valued at $35,251,519 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,531,861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,523,939,000 after buying an additional 886,712 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,687,865 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,456,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,895,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,175,155,000 after purchasing an additional 778,040 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,227,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,412,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,160,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,112,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561,155 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

