Wedbush Weighs in on Virco Mfg. Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:VIRC)

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Virco Mfg. in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 12th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the company will earn $0.81 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Virco Mfg.’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share.

Virco Mfg. Price Performance

Shares of Virco Mfg. stock opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.82. Virco Mfg. has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $5.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. ( NASDAQ:VIRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 million. Virco Mfg. had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 8.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its stake in Virco Mfg. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 928,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Virco Mfg. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Virco Mfg. by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 421,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Virco Mfg. by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 5,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 841,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after buying an additional 13,990 shares during the period. 19.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

