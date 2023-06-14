SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.45

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.45 and last traded at $28.34, with a volume of 151001 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.01.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on SI-BONE from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on SI-BONE from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SI-BONE from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on SI-BONE from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.84. The company has a market capitalization of $975.54 million, a PE ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 7.72.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $33,007.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,392,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $33,007.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 227,815 shares in the company, valued at $4,392,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 3,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $91,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 305,020 shares of company stock worth $6,794,488 in the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIBN. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 28.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SI-BONE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in SI-BONE by 151.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in SI-BONE by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

