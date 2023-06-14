Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Trading 6.4% Higher

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.91 and last traded at $10.79. 85,145 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 335,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.70.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.54.

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.49 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.17% and a negative net margin of 428.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRIX. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 30,664 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 121,167 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

