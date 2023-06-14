Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Up to $30.20

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.20, but opened at $33.20. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $31.00, with a volume of 2,470 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Simec in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Grupo Simec Stock Up 7.7 %

The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Simec

Grupo Simec ( NYSEAMERICAN:SIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $687.21 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grupo Simec stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Simec Company Profile

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

