Applied Capital LLC FL Makes New Investment in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,528,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 27,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 656.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of SWK stock opened at $88.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.31. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.24 and a 52-week high of $118.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.59%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Featured Stories

