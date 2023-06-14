2,752 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Acquired by Applied Capital LLC FL

Applied Capital LLC FL acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Up 2.5 %

ADI stock opened at $192.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.79. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $198.24. The stock has a market cap of $96.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADI. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.04.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Further Reading

