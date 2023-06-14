Applied Capital LLC FL Purchases New Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $442,656,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 261.3% during the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,467,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $395,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231,343 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 583.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,615,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $318,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,382 shares during the last quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $199,687,000. Finally, Hao Advisors Management Ltd purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $176,180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $87.51 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.49.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BABA. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. KGI Securities upgraded Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $154.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.69.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

