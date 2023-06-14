Applied Capital LLC FL Invests $505,000 in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,027,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,719,000 after buying an additional 317,813 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,211,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,420,000 after buying an additional 84,323 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,206,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,689,000 after purchasing an additional 805,508 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,174,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,364,000 after purchasing an additional 117,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,377,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,282,000 after purchasing an additional 29,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $94.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $98.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 56.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.64.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $779,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,274.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $619,978.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,153.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $779,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,274.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,843 shares of company stock worth $29,632,614 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

