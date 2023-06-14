Applied Capital LLC FL Buys Shares of 7,644 PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 6,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in PPG Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PPG Industries from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PPG Industries from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on PPG Industries from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.28.

NYSE PPG opened at $141.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.06 and a 1-year high of $145.51.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 46.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

