Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 82.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,638 shares during the period. Trane Technologies accounts for approximately 1.6% of Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $4,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TT. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 155.4% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $181.05 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $196.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.91 and a 200 day moving average of $177.58.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.86%.

TT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.58.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

