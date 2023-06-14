First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Arosa Capital Management LP

Arosa Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,800 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 73,200 shares during the quarter. First Solar accounts for 5.1% of Arosa Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Arosa Capital Management LP owned about 0.15% of First Solar worth $24,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434,387 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $65,067,000 after purchasing an additional 103,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $7,988,401.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,029,895.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $1,435,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,385.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $7,988,401.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,163 shares in the company, valued at $18,029,895.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,448 shares of company stock worth $12,182,857. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $195.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 502.55 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.56. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.77 and a 52-week high of $232.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.66 million. First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The business’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FSLR. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.92.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

