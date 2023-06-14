Archon Partners LLC Takes $33.34 Million Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Archon Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,343,000. Elevance Health accounts for about 6.0% of Archon Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 4.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $570.60.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV opened at $468.68 on Wednesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $438.56 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $465.01 and a 200 day moving average of $479.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.85.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Articles

