Ardmore Road Asset Management LP Takes $12.15 Million Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Ardmore Road Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 350,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,148,000. Shopify comprises 6.3% of Ardmore Road Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Shopify by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,391,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Shopify from $44.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Shopify from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Shopify from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Shopify from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.63.

Shopify Price Performance

SHOP opened at $63.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $66.50.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

