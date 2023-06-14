Ardmore Road Asset Management LP Takes $12.15 Million Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Ardmore Road Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 350,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,148,000. Shopify comprises 6.3% of Ardmore Road Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Shopify by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,391,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Shopify from $44.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Shopify from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Shopify from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Shopify from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.63.

Shopify Price Performance

SHOP opened at $63.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $66.50.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

