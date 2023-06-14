Arosa Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Arosa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 234,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,000. Vermilion Energy accounts for 0.9% of Arosa Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in Vermilion Energy by 68.7% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VET stock opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.17. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $30.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0734 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.55%.

VET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

