Ardmore Road Asset Management LP Acquires 17,000 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Ardmore Road Asset Management LP grew its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 425.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises approximately 9.2% of Ardmore Road Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $17,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 10.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 25.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,209.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,270.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1,138.64. The stock has a market cap of $60.73 billion, a PE ratio of 99.06, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.59. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $600.68 and a 52-week high of $1,365.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,460.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,484.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

