Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Shares Purchased by Arosa Capital Management LP

Arosa Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,300 shares during the quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP owned 0.20% of Stem worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STEM. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stem by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Stem by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stem by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Stem by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Stem by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. 52.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Stem in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut Stem from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Stem from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Stem from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Stem in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.39.

Insider Transactions at Stem

Stem Stock Up 6.2 %

In other news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $83,657.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,301.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last three months, insiders sold 21,069 shares of company stock valued at $116,012. Corporate insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Stem stock opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. Stem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $18.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Stem had a negative return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 37.59%. The company had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Stem, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stem declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 81.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Stem Profile

(Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Featured Stories

