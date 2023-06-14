Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 14,918 Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 79,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 11,508 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 130,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 51,532 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 3.9% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 735,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,213,000 after purchasing an additional 27,656 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 45,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 15,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $21.55.

Newell Brands Cuts Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -96.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NWL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.64.

Insider Transactions at Newell Brands

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 9,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $95,054.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,868.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.