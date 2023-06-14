ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Raises Holdings in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,686,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174,243 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 2.22% of Relay Therapeutics worth $40,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RLAY. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,093,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 46.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,039,000 after buying an additional 1,524,727 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 17.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,359,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,003,000 after buying an additional 1,261,066 shares during the last quarter. Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,680,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 219.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 959,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,076,000 after buying an additional 659,012 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RLAY stock opened at $11.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.72. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $33.06.

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.16 million. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.73% and a negative net margin of 27,163.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RLAY shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Relay Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised Relay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.28.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

