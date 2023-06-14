ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 420,531 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,959 shares during the period. Cooper Companies accounts for approximately 1.7% of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $139,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 41.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 16.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,446 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $103,341,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.6% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,589 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $359.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $375.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.56. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.21 and a 12-month high of $395.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.04. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $877.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

