SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

Investment analysts at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

S has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. BTIG Research lowered SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded SentinelOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.60.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne Price Performance

SentinelOne stock opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 0.54. SentinelOne has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $30.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.78.

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 82.90%. The firm had revenue of $133.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 15,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $195,894.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 547,204 shares in the company, valued at $6,916,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SentinelOne news, COO Narayanan Srivatsan sold 43,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $693,826.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 604,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,682,936.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 15,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $195,894.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 547,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,916,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 528,292 shares of company stock valued at $8,856,628 over the last ninety days. 5.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 450.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 2,647.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.