ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $586.00 to $665.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $551.00 to $559.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.83.

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NOW stock opened at $554.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $113.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $488.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $447.09. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $563.63.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total value of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,979.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total value of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,979.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,180,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,569 shares of company stock valued at $16,256,660 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

