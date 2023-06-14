Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Rating Lowered to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KDNY. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Chinook Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair lowered shares of Chinook Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Chinook Therapeutics stock opened at $37.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 0.14. Chinook Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $38.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.51.

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.13% and a negative net margin of 4,114.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $116,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,593.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $116,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,593.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Mariner Greenman sold 1,155 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $26,911.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 326,687 shares of company stock valued at $6,816,493 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KDNY. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $1,426,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,688,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,228,000 after acquiring an additional 29,092 shares during the period. Saturn V Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Saturn V Capital Management LLC now owns 506,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,733,000 after acquiring an additional 83,641 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 948,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,959,000 after acquiring an additional 34,325 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

