Aspire Private Capital LLC Raises Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $622,085,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FI. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,772,871.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,500 shares of company stock worth $3,883,625 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiserv Stock Performance

FI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.16.

Shares of FI stock opened at $118.76 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $122.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.