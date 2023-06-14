Aspire Private Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,264 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $650,322,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $217.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $223.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.45.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

