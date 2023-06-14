5,937 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Purchased by Aspen Grove Capital LLC

Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.0% of Aspen Grove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. RF&L Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,753,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brogan Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $401.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $381.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.90. The company has a market capitalization of $304.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $401.85.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.