Aspire Private Capital LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Aspire Private Capital LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,237 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,017,842,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

BATS:EFV opened at $48.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.34 and a 200 day moving average of $48.31. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

