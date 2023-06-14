Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Sells 1,765 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the quarter. Paychex comprises approximately 2.4% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $18,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Paychex by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Paychex by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 15,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Paychex by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAYX. Bank of America lowered shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.27.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $113.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.80 and a 200 day moving average of $112.95. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $139.47.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.78%.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.