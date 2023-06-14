Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,054,492,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 26,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 11,958 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $371,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,410,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 181,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,082,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $41.31 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $43.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.34. The company has a market cap of $73.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

