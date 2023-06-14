Atlas Wealth Partners LLC Invests $228,000 in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Atlas Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Truist Financial accounts for approximately 1.4% of Atlas Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 44,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,520,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,721,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 9,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock opened at $32.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.00. The company has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Several research firms recently commented on TFC. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

