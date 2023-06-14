Aspen Grove Capital LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,752,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 3.6% of Aspen Grove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,800,000. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 310,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $217.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.66. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $217.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

