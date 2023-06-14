Aspire Private Capital LLC Purchases 258 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,566 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $586,081,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,950 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $19,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 296.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,395 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,226,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $221.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $201.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.36. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $274.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.34 per share. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.72%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.