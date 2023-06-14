Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Purchases 1,105 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,929,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,086,000 after acquiring an additional 34,701,040 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,568,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,841,000 after buying an additional 2,115,658 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,315,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,486,000 after buying an additional 1,889,264 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 476.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,802,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,627,000 after buying an additional 1,489,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,471,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,631,000 after buying an additional 1,431,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $101.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.93 and its 200 day moving average is $104.14. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.85 and a fifty-two week high of $120.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

