Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 418 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Asset Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $57.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.62. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

