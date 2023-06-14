Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC decreased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.5% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $11,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 1,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $74.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.64 and a 1 year high of $91.35. The company has a market capitalization of $150.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.05.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

