Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Buys 12,127 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 996,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,127 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $44,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $50.99 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $51.06. The firm has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.24.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

