Universal Display Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:OLED)

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

Universal Display has increased its dividend by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Universal Display has a payout ratio of 28.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Universal Display to earn $4.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

OLED opened at $143.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.39. Universal Display has a twelve month low of $89.41 and a twelve month high of $157.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.62.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $130.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.19 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 33.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Display will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Universal Display news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 1,764 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $264,846.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,499,057.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $2,050,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,472 shares in the company, valued at $17,155,786.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $264,846.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,499,057.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Universal Display by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Universal Display by 0.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 2.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Universal Display by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Display by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OLED shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Universal Display from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.90.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

