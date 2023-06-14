Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Gap Down to $32.34

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.34, but opened at $31.61. Halliburton shares last traded at $31.74, with a volume of 1,384,931 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Halliburton Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 259.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 120,122 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Halliburton by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after buying an additional 52,933 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 81.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 83.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Further Reading

