Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Issued By National Bank Financial

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Saputo in a research report issued on Sunday, June 11th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Saputo’s current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share.
Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.34 billion.
Saputo Trading Up 4.4 %
Shares of SAP stock opened at C$31.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.49. The firm has a market cap of C$13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$34.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.95. Saputo has a 12-month low of C$26.70 and a 12-month high of C$37.50.
Saputo Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Saputo’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.
About Saputo
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
