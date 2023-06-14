Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Issued By National Bank Financial

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Saputo in a research report issued on Sunday, June 11th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Saputo’s current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.34 billion.

Saputo Trading Up 4.4 %

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SAP. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Saputo from C$46.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$38.71.

Shares of SAP stock opened at C$31.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.49. The firm has a market cap of C$13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$34.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.95. Saputo has a 12-month low of C$26.70 and a 12-month high of C$37.50.

Saputo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Saputo’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

