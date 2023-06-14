Atom Investors LP Lowers Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Atom Investors LP cut its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $98,913,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,160,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,608,000 after buying an additional 709,638 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 54.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,840,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,270,000 after buying an additional 650,540 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,433,000 after buying an additional 583,516 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 162.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 746,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,234,000 after buying an additional 462,131 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $168.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.81.

HLT opened at $143.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.03. The company has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $108.41 and a one year high of $152.89.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 141.34% and a net margin of 13.36%. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

